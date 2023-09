Espace : l'Iran lance avec succès un troisième satellite militaire

⚡️🇮🇷| Iran launches Noor-3 satellite



This is IRGC's 3rd military satellite that it launches into the space using Qased SLV.



Noor-3 carries out Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) & optical missions. Specs are Not announced but Noor-2 had a resolution of 10m.



Vid🎞️: Qased SLV. pic.twitter.com/WKVCTUPs7h