«Make Canada Safe Again» : Faith Goldy, une candidate sulfureuse à l'élection municipale de Toronto

“Our support team will not be able to give you any more specifics on the suspension.”@Google isn’t even trying to make their censorship of the Faith Goldy Campaign look legit!



This election is RIGGED#Vote4Faith#FaithForMayor#FaithForToronto#topolihttps://t.co/Yp5XmMQgQnpic.twitter.com/WumUIcydP5