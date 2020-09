«Nous avons de l'espace !» : manifestations en Allemagne pour l'accueil des migrants en Europe

Reuters updated Berlin demo article. Now pics from it & e.g.:

Wearing face masks in line with [COVID19] regulations, around 5,000 people held banners with slogans such as ‘We have space! What else has to happen? Evacuate Moria Now!’, ‘Shame on you EU’ and ‘Shelters not Prisons’. pic.twitter.com/zVnOJdgwOI