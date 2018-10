La Russie va procéder à des tirs de missiles près de la Norvège en plein exercice de l'OTAN

#Russia🇷🇺 indeed has a right to do so. But make no mistake. This clearly shows its attitude & intentions.@NATO#TridentJuncture:

✅defensive exercise

✅notified well in advance

✅FULLY transparent (🇷🇺observers)



Russia:

❌deliberate escalation

❌risk increase@NATOpress@oscehttps://t.co/QQ5k1wMCGl