Selon un rapport de l'OCDE, quatre citoyens sur dix en moyenne ont confiance dans leur gouvernement

#Publictrust 🤝 is essential for effective government responses, especially in times of crisis.



With levels of trust in government evenly split – 41.4% trust, 41.1% don’t – how can governments better connect with citizens ❓



🔎#OECDTrustSurvey 👉 https://t.co/9u3Pb5auiapic.twitter.com/crAxAazZIM