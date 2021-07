Afrique du Sud : l'ex-président sud-africain Jacob Zuma s'est constitué prisonnier

Cdes, we celebrate the imprisonment of the Freedom Fighter @PresJGZuma

Cdes, we celebrate the incarceration of the only man who remained loyal to @MYANC. Cdes, no retreat, no surrender in fighting WMC and their proxy’s in our Leadership. Amandla ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽!!! pic.twitter.com/SUgNzPmWEf