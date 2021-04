Vaccination contre le Covid-19 : une aubaine pour les escrocs du monde entier

VACCINE CARD FRAUD—it has begun. eBay lists an “Authentic CDC Vaccination Record Card” for $10.99, sold by a pharmacist in the Chicago area. It’s illegal, federal regulators say. But he has sold 100+ already, reports @ddiamond. #COVID19#CovidVaccine

https://t.co/V3CawdShPSpic.twitter.com/q5mPl39aeU