Kiev revendique la prise de villages, Moscou nie toute percée

Vremivsky sector: Situation as at 03.00 p.m. (GMT+3) on June 12, 2023



▪️ After night clashes RAF was forced to retreat from Makarivka and bomb its lost positions. At 11 a.m. RAF troops re-entered Makarivka: right now it is a war zone.



▪️ Urozhaine is under firm RAF control.