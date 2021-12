«Meurtre sous apparence judiciaire» : personnalités politiques et ONG réagissent à l'affaire Assange

RSF condemns the UK High Court’s decision allowing for Julian #Assange’s extradition to the US, and calls for his immediate release.

RSF Secretary-General, @cdeloire ⇩⇩



Read more: https://t.co/on0XufKCZK……#FreeAssange#DontExtraditeAssange@wikileakspic.twitter.com/iSuy7I7jbt