Les leaders de la droite radicale veulent s'unir dans un seul groupe au Parlement européen

Big @444hu scoop: Orbán, Salvini & Kaczyński finally agreed on establishing "a new far-right group in the European Parliament". In HU: https://t.co/eCU1lvTp1U



-Official announcement in Warsaw on Saturday

-Austria’s FPÖ, Germany’s AfD, France’s RN also on board

-113 MEPs in total pic.twitter.com/YJ7BTvtnN1