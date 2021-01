Masques en tissu faits maison : l'Académie nationale de médecine en désaccord avec Olivier Véran

FOLLOW UP: on my A to a Q @ yesterday‘s @WHO press conference...



Not all fabric masks are the same. Fabric masks should be 3-layers & recommendations on composition and specifications can be found in here ⬇️https://t.co/2OJ2pLT5Iuhttps://t.co/D8HXUo5akYpic.twitter.com/gHg27AWtRO