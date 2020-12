Guerres d'Irak et d'Afghanistan, lobby pro-armement : Lloyd Austin, nouveau «faucon» du Pentagone ?

The person Biden has reportedly picked to lead the Department of Defense is on the board of Raytheon, a key sup­pli­er of bombs to the U.S.-Saudi war in Yemen that has lob­bied aggressively in opposition to curbs on arms sales to the Sau­di-led coali­tion. https://t.co/vAVTwIRp8Spic.twitter.com/IfmCiEpTRr