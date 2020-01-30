Greta Thunberg et son mouvement seront bientôt des marques déposées
La militante écologique, Greta Thunberg, a annoncé le 29 janvier qu’elle avait déposé la marque «Fridays For Future», le nom de son mouvement, ainsi que son propre nom. La jeune fille en explique les raisons dans une publication sur Instagram.
Le 29 janvier, à la faveur d’une publication Instagram, Greta Thunberg a annoncé qu’elle avait déposé la marque «Fridays For Future», le nom du mouvement qu’elle a fondé, ainsi que son propre nom afin notamment, selon elle, de mettre fin à la vente de produits et des collectes d’argent en son nom et en celui du mouvement sans son aval. «Malheureusement, il y a encore des gens qui […] prétendent à tort qu'ils me "représentent" afin de communiquer avec des personnalités, des politiciens, des médias, des artistes, etc.», a-t-elle entre autres expliqué pour justifier sa décision.
«C'est pourquoi j'ai fait une demande pour enregistrer mon nom, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet [«grève scolaire pour le climat», en français] etc, comme marques déposées. Cette action est pour protéger le mouvement et ses activités.»
Une fondation créée «avec sa famille»
La militante écologiste suédoise a également confié dans la foulée qu'elle avait créé une fondation à but non lucratif «avec [sa] famille», organisme qui est selon elle «nécessaire pour gérer l'argent (droits d'auteur, dons, prix, etc.) de manière totalement transparente». La fondation a pour but de «promouvoir la préservation écologique, climatique et sociale ainsi que la santé mentale», a-t-elle précisé.
View this post on Instagram
Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation... First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they "represent" me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted - and even misled - by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can - and must - not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta
Suivie par 3,6 millions de personnes sur Twitter et 2,6 millions sur Facebook, la militante pour le climat de 16 ans – récemment élue personnalité de l'année par le Time – est une habituée des réseaux sociaux. Outre son engagement, elle s'est notamment distinguée par ses passes d'armes avec notamment Donald Trump, parfois par tweets interposés. «Greta doit travailler sur son problème de gestion de la colère, puis se faire un bon ciné avec un ami. Détends-toi Greta, détends-toi», avait conseillé le président américain à la Suédoise le 12 décembre. En réponse, Greta Thunberg avait changé sa biographie Twitter en se présentant comme «une jeune adolescente qui travaille sur ses problèmes de colère. En train de se détendre et de regarder un bon vieux film avec un ami».
Lire aussi : A 16 ans, la militante écologiste Greta Thunberg élue personnalité de l’année du magazine Time
Les opinions, assertions et points de vue exprimés dans les commentaires sont le fait de leur auteur et ne peuvent en aucun cas être imputés à RT.