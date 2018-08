Les Tories craignent un complot de l'Ukip visant à infiltrer leurs rangs et renverser Theresa May

If we want the Brexit we voted for, we need a PM who will deliver it. The inevitable Tory leadership election is where the fate of our nation will be decided, which is why even @Nigel_Farage is now campaigning with a Tory group.



Join the Tories today at https://t.co/Vgc33bXJWnpic.twitter.com/qhpXK5gj5H