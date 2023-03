Catastrophe ferroviaire en Grèce : violents heurts entre policiers et manifestants à Athènes

#BreakingNews | In Athens, the capital of Greece, clashes broke out between the police and protesters who took to the streets in front of the parliament.



5-3-2023#GreeceTrainAccident#antireport#Athens#Greece#τεμπη#τεμπη_τραγωδια#hellenic_train#Yunanistan#hellenic_train… https://t.co/nS4b4Ugn5Cpic.twitter.com/eQ67Fez7kc